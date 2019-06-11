Image Source : INSTAGRAM Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani welcome second child, couple blessed with a baby girl Miraya Takhtani

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani are blessed and proud parents of a baby girl for the second time. The couple took to their Instagram account to share the big happy news with their fans on June 10, 2019. The couple has named their daughter, "Miraya Takhtani". Esha announced her second preganncy in the month of January. She posted an adorable picture of her daughter Radhya with the quote, "I'm being promoted to BIG SISTER." Check post

She announced the arrival of a second baby girl by sharing a post on her Instagram account. In fact, her husband Bharat Takhtani also shared a similar post.

Esha Deol wrote, "Thank you very much for the love & blessings @bharattakhtani3 #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani."

Also, in a recent interview, Esha Deol revealed that her daughter Radhya is excited about the younger sibling. She told Mumbai Mirror, "There are times she comes and kisses my stomach. Bharat and I would ask her 'come and say hi to baby'. She'll come and say 'Hi! Baby' and will touch and kiss my stomach. When I ask her where the baby is, she ends up lifting her own top and touching her stomach. That's cute!"

"She is also fond of a little doll which she feeds with a milk bottle. I see her doing these things and I am hoping that when the real baby comes, she behaves in that same manner. It's going to be a new experience all together again," the actress added.

In fact, she revealed that Dharmendra and Hema Malini are excited about the news of the second pregnancy. She said, "All the four grandparents are excited, for them the more the merrier."

Esha Deol, being a trained classical dancer herself, makes sure that her daughter Radhya to learns the art by heart. She even shared the post of Radhya's first dance, where mother-daughter duo looked absolutely adorable.