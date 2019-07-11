Emraan Hashmi flaunts his new yellow Lamborghini worth Rs 4 crore in latest video

Emraan Hashmi, who will be next seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre, recently bought a luxurious Lamborghini and took it out on Wednesdat for a ride in Mumbai rain. The actor treated himself with an expensive sports car and was seen driving his way on the Mumbai streets. Going by the reporst in Cartoq, Emraan Hashmi’s new machine is Lamborghini Huracan and has a restricted top speed of 325 km/h. The car definitely looked gorgeous as the actor drove it back into his garage in the video that has popped online.

After impressing the audience with his performance in his last film Why Cheat India, Emraan Hashmi is now gearing up for his digital debut. The actor will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment production Bard Of Blood. It is a Netflix original show and stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role of an expelled spy named Kabir Anand. In the show, Kabir is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor in Panchgani to save his country and long-lost love. The show is based on debutant author Bilal Siddiqi’s book by the same name. Check out the look of the show here-

On the other side, Emraan Hashmi will also be seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre. Directed by Rumi Jaffery, the film will show the actor as a business tycoon. Amitabh Bachchan will step into the shoes of a lawyet once again in the film. Emraan shared his look from the much-awaited film a while back saying, “लाख लगादे ज़माना उजालों पे पेहरे..शमा से भी होते हैं रोशन चेहरे - रूमी जाफ़री” Check out-

At the end of the year, Emraan will be seen in another movie as an IAF officer. The actor will be essaying the role of Retd. Air Commodore Kariyadil Cheriyan Kuruvilla aka KC Kuruvilla in director Vijay Ratnakar Gutte’s next film, Vayusena. The film will be directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte’s next film, Vayusena. The film will showcase Kuruvilla’s journey right up to the Kargil War.

Also read:

Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan upset with Amitabh Bachchan for working with Emraan Hashmi? Here’s the truth

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi unite for Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama Mumbai Saga. Deets inside

Emraan Hashmi returns to horror genre with Hindi remake of Malayalam film Ezra

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page