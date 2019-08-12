Eid-al-Adha 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities wish fans on holy occassion

Eid-al-Adha 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and other Bollywood celebrities wish fans on the holy occasion

On the occasion of Eid on Monday, a string of Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ali Abbas Zaffar and Anil Kapoor took to their social media to wish their fans peace, love, and brotherhood.

Amitabh Bachchan

T 3255 - Greetings for Eid al Adha ..🙏 pic.twitter.com/MsIIGuI6oX — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 11, 2019

Anil Kapoor:

Hope you have a blessed #EidAlAdha! May Allah give us the wisdom to cherish good fortune & the strength to endure hard times... #EidAdhaMubarak — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 12, 2019

Ali Abbas Zafar:

Shatrughan Sinha:

Warm wishes on this holy festival #Eid. May the Lord open the doors of happiness, joy, peace, harmony, prosperity & give us all a million reasons to make life more beautiful on this day. Eid Mubarak!!🌙🌙 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 12, 2019

Kunal Kohli:

#EidMubarak #eiduladhamubarak tyohaar hai Gale milne ka, saath khaana khaane ka. With a hug we come so close that trust is built. Sharing a meal is doing the basics of survival together. Celebrating festivals together is merging faiths to result in Love. Dua mein yaad rakhna — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) August 12, 2019

Soni Razdan:

This Eid thoughts are for Kashmir. Praying for you all to have a peaceful Eid and that you all very soon are able to live freely again. May peace and love prevail. Love you ♥️ #EidMubarak — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) August 12, 2019

