Eid-al-Adha 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities wish fans on holy occassion

On the occasion of Eid on Monday, a string of Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ali Abbas Zaffar and Anil Kapoor took to their social media to wish their fans peace, love, and brotherhood.
Amitabh Bachchan
T 3255 - Greetings for Eid al Adha ..🙏 pic.twitter.com/MsIIGuI6oX— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 11, 2019
Anil Kapoor:
Hope you have a blessed #EidAlAdha! May Allah give us the wisdom to cherish good fortune & the strength to endure hard times... #EidAdhaMubarak— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 12, 2019
Ali Abbas Zafar:
Hope you have a blessed #EidAlAdha! May Allah give us the wisdom to cherish good fortune & the strength to endure hard times... #EidAdhaMubarak— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 12, 2019
Shatrughan Sinha:
Warm wishes on this holy festival #Eid. May the Lord open the doors of happiness, joy, peace, harmony, prosperity & give us all a million reasons to make life more beautiful on this day. Eid Mubarak!!🌙🌙— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 12, 2019
Kunal Kohli:
#EidMubarak #eiduladhamubarak tyohaar hai Gale milne ka, saath khaana khaane ka. With a hug we come so close that trust is built. Sharing a meal is doing the basics of survival together. Celebrating festivals together is merging faiths to result in Love. Dua mein yaad rakhna— kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) August 12, 2019
Soni Razdan:
This Eid thoughts are for Kashmir. Praying for you all to have a peaceful Eid and that you all very soon are able to live freely again. May peace and love prevail. Love you ♥️ #EidMubarak— Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) August 12, 2019
Adnan Sami:
EID MUBARAK To Everyone with lots of love & duas!!— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 11, 2019
🕋🤲💖💖🤗🤗#EidAdhaMubarak #EidMubarak #EidAlAdha #Eid #EidAlAdha2019 pic.twitter.com/7imfENEHMp
Mallika Sherawat:
Eid Mubarak to all of you 🙏 #EidAdhaMubarak pic.twitter.com/8uhyHKKa8m— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) August 12, 2019