Monday, August 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Eid-al-Adha 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities wish fans on holy occassion

Eid-al-Adha 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities wish fans on holy occassion

Bollywood celebrities wish people love, peace and brotherhood on the occasion of Eid

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: August 12, 2019 13:34 IST
Eid-al-Adha 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and other

Eid-al-Adha 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and other Bollywood celebrities wish fans on the holy occasion

On the occasion of Eid on Monday, a string of Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ali Abbas Zaffar and Anil Kapoor took to their social media to wish their fans peace, love, and brotherhood.

Amitabh Bachchan

Anil Kapoor: 

Ali Abbas Zafar:

Shatrughan Sinha: 

Kunal Kohli:

Soni Razdan:

Adnan Sami:

Mallika Sherawat:

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAnanya Panday: Kartik Aaryan is really funny Next Story  