Nushrat Bharucha reveals the reason why she was rejected for Slumdog Millionaire

Actress Nushrat Bharucha who stepped into the Bollywood industry through Pyaar Ka Punchnama has come a long way. After showing her amazing screen presence in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety etc, Nushrat is set to entertain her fans in her upcoming film Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. But do you know that the actress was rejected in audition round of Oscar winning movie Slumdog Millionaire?

In a recent interview, Nushrat revealed she auditioned for the role of Latika and was even successful in impressing the makers with her acting skills. But what went wrong? She said that it was because of her good looks that she was denied the role because the makers felt she does not look like a girl coming from the slum area. The roe was later bagged by Frieda Pinto and the rest remains history.

Meanwhile, have a look at some of her stunning pictures here:

Nushrat was recently seen in music video Ishq Tera opposite Guru Randhawa. Have a look at the song here:

Talking about work front, not only in Dream Girl, but Nushrat will also be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming movie Turram Khan. She will also do the film Hurdang where she will be seen alongside Sunny Kaushal. Coming back to her next release, the film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Watch the full trailer of Dream Girl here:

