Dimple Kapadia's look for Christopher Nolan's Tenet leaked as they shoot in Estonia, pics go viral

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, who will feature in Christopher Nolan’s next film Tenet, has taken over the internet by storm. She made headlines earlier this year when it was announced that would be a part of the Hollywood film. Now, pictures of her from the film's shoot in Estonia have gone viral. In the click, Christopher Nolan and she can be seen having a chat. Tenet is an event film is an action-packed espionage thriller. The plot has been kept under wraps for now. The film is going to be shot in seven countries. It is a Warner Bros production.

Tenet also has actors like John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

FIRST LOOK at Dimple Kapadia on the set of #Tenet, with lead John David Washington, Christopher Nolan and Hoyte van Hoytema.



In the leaked set images, the filmmaker can be seen walking beside Dimple, who is sporting a dazzling white outfit, paired with what appears to be a shawl.

Dimple also has her grey hair tied up in neatly in a bun, giving off a very official look. Nolan can be seen wearing his trademark blazer, and sipping his hot beverage out of a thermos. In one picture, he seems to be sharing a smile with Dimple, and has his arm around her.

Here's how Dimple Kapadia landed a role in Christopher Nolan's film

Dimple Kapadia's talent manager Purvi Lavingia Vats revealed that Dimple Kapadia had to send an audition tape for the role. "I pitched Dimple for the part and things fell into place. While the prospect of working with Christopher Nolan sounded very exciting, she was a bit hesitant in the beginning as there was not much information on the role. I still sent footage of her work to the casting office and they really liked what they saw. After a more detailed brief was sent to us, she then decided to audition. The casting director was then flown from Los Angeles to Mumbai and he and Nolan met with her. The rest was history", Vats said in an earlier interview with IANS.

Dil Chahta Hai, Luck by Chance, What The Fish and Finding Fanny are some of the offbeat films that Dimple Kapadia chose after 2000. She was last seen on the big screen in Welcome Back.

