Did you know Priyanka Chopra almost lost films after her nose surgery?

Did you know Priyanka Chopra lost 3-4 films after her nose surgery?

Priyanka Chopra, the 'Desi Girl of Bollywood' has outshined like a superstar. She has always managed to grab the limelight with her career choices, performances and of course the life decisions. She won the Miss World Pageant in the year 2000 and thereafter she stepped into the world of Bollywood. However, it was a long journey for her due to the rejections she faced for her looks. Believe it or not, Priyanka's present looks are far better and gorgeous than what she looked like in her 20s. This takes us back to 2018 when a biography of Priyanka Chopra by Bharathi S Pradhan read that the actress faced a tough time in the initial days of career. Priyanka Chopra had undergone a nose surgery which almost costed her entire career.

According to the biography by writer Bharathi S Pradhan, Vijay Galani had cast Priyanka Chopra in a movie opposite Bobby Deol. The movie was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, however, it never materialized due to Priyanka's nose surgery. According to Vijay Galani when the movie's shoot had to begin, there were rumours around her nose surgery. He said, “The media was there in full strength and Prakash Jaju, her secretary, kept asking me to go and meet her. So I went to her room where she was doing her make-up and that’s when I realised why Jaju had been egging me to go meet her. She’d just had some nasal surgery done in London where the bridge of her nose had collapsed. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I had a little bit of shooting here in Film City and then a long schedule planned in London. How could we shoot with the heroine’s nose looking the way it did?”

Priyanka Chopra was reluctant and insisted that her nose will soon look normal within a month. However, the problem didn't settle and the shoot didn't begin. Meanwhile, Mahesh Manjrekar too witnessed career decline and ultimately the film dropped off. The story didn't end here. Director Anil Sharma had cast Priyanka Chopra opposite Sunny Deol in Hero: Love Story of a Spy. This happened before her surgery.

Anil Sharma said, “After signing her, I’d gone to the US and Canada for three or four months. When I came back and started working on the script, I began to hear that she’d had some surgery done, that she wanted pouting lips like Julia Roberts. I hadn’t met her for a while because after my first few meetings with her, I was confident that she would be a very good actress, I knew that I wouldn’t have to slog over her performance… But when I returned, I met Pravinbhai of Time (then a popular production house) and he told me that she’d been dropped from three or four films. He also put a photograph before me. Of a girl in a bathing suit coming out of the pool. I told him, ‘This is not Priyanka, this is someone else. This girl is really awful looking while Priyanka is a pretty girl with a beautiful smile.’

“When I looked at her, I burst out angrily and asked her, ‘Where was the need to do all this?’ Mother and daughter got very emotional at this meeting and they explained that she’d had surgery done, it would take six to seven months for the nose to heal. Since she’d been dropped from three or four other films, they were going back to Bareilly and they returned my cheque to me. Yes, that was a very dignified thing to do. They were very decent, cultured people,” he goes on to say.

Seeing the honesty of Priyanka Chopra and her mother, Madhu Chopra, Anil Sharma asked her not to leave and let him do something about it. He then called up a make-up man and help her with her looks. Things worked out in Priyanka's favour and ultimately she gave a good performance.

Director Anil Sharma revealed, “The first scene I filmed on her featured Priyanka in a long shot with Kabir Bedi. They were playing father and daughter and she gave her shot like a seasoned artiste. Kamaal ki performer hamesha se thi (She was always a fantastic performer).”

Ever since then, Priyanka Chopra has managed to deliver back to back hits. Her career graph witnesses a huge hike and ultimately she became the Desi Girl of Bollywood, spreading her magic spell even in Hollywood.

