Dia Mirza announces separation from husband Sahil Sangha after 11 years, pens down emotional note

Dia Mirz Latest News: Dia Mirza, who rose to fame after starring opposite R Madhavan in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein has parted ways from her husband Sahil Singha. She took to her Instagram account to announce the news. Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha have called off their marriage after 11 years. They got married in the year 2014. She shared an emotional note and wrote, "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other."

Her post suggests that it has been a mutual decision. Since it has been 5 years of their marriage, the couple has been dating each other since 2008.

In order to escape questions and indulgence in her personal life, she made it clear that she won't be appreciating any further clarity on the matter. She wrote," We will not be commenting any further on this matter"

In fact, Sahil Sangha too shared a similar post on his Instagram account.

The couple got married in November 2014 in Delhi. Their wedding has been a grand affair with Bollywood celebs acing the ceremony. Bollywood actors like Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta, Zayed Khan, Sophie Choudry and many more attended their wedding.

However, now after 5 years of their marriage, they decided to part ways and move forward in life.

