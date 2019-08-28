Dhoom Turns 15: Abhishek Bachchan reveals what Amitabh Bachchan and Yash Chopra said after watching trailer

Dhoom which happens to be one of the successful Aditya Chopra franchises completed 15 years on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. The iconic film known for its action, drama, songs, and characters had Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, John Abraham, Esha Deol and Rimi Sen playing crucial roles. The Gur actor on Tuesday took to his Instagram account to share his favourite memory of the film which included father Amitabh Bachchan and filmmaker Yash Chopra’s response after watching the trailer of the film for the first time.

He recalled that when the trailer of the film was ready, Yash Chopra projected it on the big screen and called Big B for the screening and after playing it for several times, the two agreed and said, "Ladkon ne achhi picture banayi hai." Abhishek shared an audio-visual clip on his social media handle with a long and emotional caption that read, “15 years in a heartbeat! A film that changed it all! Especially for me. Will never be able to thank Adi (Aditya Chopra) and @sanjaygadhvi4enough for entrusting Jai Dixit to me. Their faith, belief and support came at a time when I needed it the most in my career. To @thejohnabraham @udayc@imeshadeol Rimi and the rest of the cast. Through the making of the film we made memories to last us a lifetime and friendships that stand till date. To the amazing crew, especially @anaitashroffadajania @mayurpuriNirav and @vaibhavi.merchant for making us look, sound and move so cool.”

He continued, “To the audience, for the love and acceptance. My favourite memory of Dhoom was… Once the first teaser trailer was ready, Yash uncle ( the great Yash Chopra) called my father to see it. He especially organised for him to see it on the big screen as opposed to the edit room. After seeing it and then making the projectionist repeat it several times, when they walked out together, I still remember Yash uncle saying with immense pride लड़कों ने अच्छी पिक्चर बनायी है। the boys have made a good film. Coming from two men we had grown up in front of and whom we idolised it was the greatest stamp of approval ever. Today, when I think about the entire process of making Dhoom, I smile! And THAT is the greatest feeling!”

Have a look:

Dhoom featured Abhishek playing the role of Assistant Police Commissioner Jai Dixit along with John, who played the role of the villain. Dhoom 2 had Hrithik Roshan in the negative role and the third part Dhoom 3 featured Aamir Khan as the antagonist.

