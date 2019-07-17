Dhadak duo Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in Karan Johar’s next?

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, who were last seen in their first Bollywood film Dhadak, are all set to reunite for another film which will also be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The two stars became a sensation for all the fans as they impressed them with their sparkling chemistry in the love saga. Not just were Ishaan and Janhvi praised for their acting skills, fans were in love with their couple and wanted to see more of them. Looks like Karan Johar has heard all the fans which is why he is bringing them together in another Bollywood movie.

Going by the latest reports, it is said that Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen together in Karan Johar’s next romantic-thriller. According to reports, Karan Johar is bringing the two actors together for this romantic film which will be helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and roll out next year. After Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor is already loaded with Bollywood projects. The actress will be seen in another Karan Johar’s film called Takht which is a multi-starrer. Next she has Roohi-Afza in which she will be seen with her favourite actor Rajkummar Rao. Gunjan saxena biopic and Dostana 2 along with Kartik Aaryan are also in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter has already impressed the critics and fans with his performance in Beyond The3 Clouds and Dhadak. While he has not announced his next film yet, it is said that the actor is getting many offers but he is being picky about his next film. Latest reports suggest that Ishaan Khatter has been roped in for Ali Abbas Zafar’s next film opposite Ananya Panday.

A source close to Mumbai Mirror said, "Since the Maximum City-centric film is a fresh take on the romantic genre and revolves around young people, Ali was keen to cast actors who are a big draw with youngsters. Both Ishaan and Ananya have impressed with their first films but have not worked together, so it’s a new jodi as well."

