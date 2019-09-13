Deepika Padukone sets major fitness goals in latest workout video; WATCH

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone sets major fitness goals in the latest workout video

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone never fails to shine when she appears on the big screen. Be it in the movies or fitness, the actress oozes dedication to another level. Bollywood celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared a video on Friday in which Deepika can be seen indulging in some Pilates workout looking like a diva. The trainer wrote, “You are as young as your spine is flexible..... Joseph Pilates”

In the video, Deepika Padukone can be seen dressed in all black as she exercises her way to fitness. Her trainer even claimed in the caption that Deepika Padukoen will be forever young. She wrote, “Advance Bridging on the #Cadillac effortlessly. Seeing her spine move, I say she'll be young forever!!! Don't you agree??”

The actress has recently returned to India after completing the shooting of her upcoming film ’83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film also stars Ranveer Singh who will be portraying the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in the film. Deepika will step into the shoes of Kapil’s wife Romi Bhatia for the sports drama.

On Thursday, Deepika Padukone broke the internet when she stepped out to visit Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. Dressed in a heavy embroidered sari and big earrings, Deepika looked divine herself. Just when she reached the temple, fans were so excited to see her that she got mobbed at the temple.

On the related note, after her 2018 film Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone took a break for one year before she announced back on the sets of her film Chhappak. In the film, the actress will be playing the role of a real-life acid attack survivor Lakshmi Agarwal.

