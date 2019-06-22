Deepika Padukone asked for ID by airport security, actress' reaction gets internet talking

Deepika Padukone recently got clicked at the airport with her father Prakash Padukone and stole away every heart. The actress looked like a diva in her all black look and complimented her father like a true daughter as she refused to let go of his hand. However, her videos and pictures are breaking the internet for another reason. A security personnel strictly followed protocol by asking the Bollywood actress for her identity proof at the entry point of the airport.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Deepika was seen entering the airport, and an airport security staff member called her out asking for an ID. On realising that the security personnel was asking for her ID, Deepika turned back and politely asked: "Chahiye (do you want it)?" Then she immediately took out her ID proof from her bag and showed it to the security personnel. Watch the video here-

The moment this video surfaced the internet, several social media users came out in support of Deepika's positive attitude. "I like how she was ready to show her ID. Respect," wrote one user on Instagram, whole another commented: "Well done both. The security personnel and Ms. Padukone. Netizens all over the internet can’t stop praising the actress for her humility and care for the rules.

Comments on Deepika Padukone's video

Deepika Padukone, who has wrapped up shooting for Meghna Gulzar's "Chhapaak", will be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in "'83" for the first time after their wedding.

(With IANS inputs)