Dangal girl Geeta Phogat is all set to welcome her first baby with wrestler husband Pawan Kumar (In pics)

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dangal girl Geeta Phogat is all set to welcome her first baby.

Aamir Khan's Dangal movie was based on the true events of Geeta Phogat's life. Geeta along with wrestler-husband Pawan Kumar is expecting her first child and her best friend Hina Khan is overwhelmed to know this!

Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar make a tough couple and they are all set to welcome a new member in their family. Geeta recently announced the big news on her Instagram account and wrote, "A mother's joy begins when new life is stirring inside… when a tiny heartbeat is heard for the very first time, and a playful kick reminds that liitle one is never alone.” You never understand life until it grows inside of you ???? #pregnancy #babybump #motherhoodrising."

Wrestler Geeta Phogat was seen flaunting her baby bump with all grace. Well, hearing the news, Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestants Hina Khan couldn't keep calm and is overjoyed. Hina Khan and Geeta Phogat are good friends after they have met on the sets of the show. Hina Khan dropped wishes on Geeta's post and said, "Congratulations Feet to you and Pawan.. God bless you my darling.. so so happy for you.. Aum Ganeshaya Namaha!"

Geeta and Pawan got married in the year 2016 and the couple is ready to embrace parenthood now.

