Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about her upcoming film Bhoot Police

Fatima Sana Shaikh was seen in Dangal where she portrayed the role of Geeta Phogat and ever since then, she has been creating headlines for all the good reasons! Her performance was appreciated and loved by the audience. The film performed extremely well all across and broke all the records at the box office and got one of the biggest openings.

The actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming film which is a horror-comedy titled Bhoot Police. Currently, the team is prepping for the film and it is said that the film will hit the floor soon. In Dangal, she was seen playing the role of Geeta Phogat where she had to go for intensive training. Her next film, Thugs Of Hindustan was a period drama and her role in the film was appreciated by her fans. However, her upcoming movie is a little lighter than her previous films and is a horror-comedy.

Since she has never done a horror comedy ever in her career she is looking forward to it and is very excited about it. Personally, Shaun of the dead and Stree are Fatima’s favourite films in the horror genre and she loves watching horror films. ​Bhoot Police will have actors Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal opposite the actress. It is for the first time they have collaborated for a film.

Fatima is very excited to start shooting for the film and the fans cannot wait to watch the actress on the screens. Fatima was last seen in the movie Thugs of Hindustan and her fans are supremely excited. Slipping into characters that were mentally as well as physically exhausting, Fatima added life to her roles as a wrestler as well as a warrior princess.

Following a tough routine, learning wrestling for Dangal and then stepping into the shoes of a warrior and learning archery, Fatima has exhibited immense perseverance and dedication for all her films. Having wrapped a schedule of Anurag Basu's next in Bhopal, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been extremely excited to mark her first collaboration with Anurag Basu and Rajkummar Rao.

