Sara Ali Khan approached by Raees director Rahul Dholakia for upcoming film? See details

Actress Sara Ali Khan who stepped into the Bollywood industry has a lot of films in her kitty. She is these days busy in the shooting of her next film opposite Varun Dhawan which happens to be Coolie No. 1 remake. Now the latest reports suggest that the actress might next be seen in Rahul Dholakia’s film. The director is famous for his film Raees with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The latest reports in Filmfare states that the director is quite interested to cast Sara in his next project and has even approached her for the same. However, no official confirmation about the same has been there.

Meanwhile, Sara is enjoying the shooting of Coolie No. 1 which happens to the remake of 1995 hit Govinda and Karishma Kapoor film. As per the latest reports the lead pair are these days practising for the mass hit song, Husn Hai Suhana. A closed source informed a magazine and said, “Sara and Varun are shooting for the song today and have been rehearsing for it all this while. The original song was quite a blockbuster, which is why the makers decided to include it in the remake as well.”

Sara has also completed the shooting of another movie Aaj Kal helmed by Imtiaz Ali which also stars actor Kartik Aaryan.

