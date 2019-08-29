Chunky Panday on daughter Ananya Panday's SOTY 2: 'I’d see her return home depressed sometimes'

Chunky Panday with daughter Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday marked her presence with her debut movie Student of the Year 2, co-starring Jackie Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The actress, who is currently shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh remake, in one of her interviews had said that she tries to behave like a normal teenager despite the stardom.

When her father Chunky Panday was asked about Ananya, the actor said, ''I was wild; my daughter is nothing compared to me. I had a lot of wrong pressures on me. Being the son of two doctors, I was expected to become one too''.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Chunky said that her daughter is well-equipped to deal with the film industry. ''Ananya had been a part of the industry socially but to work in it is a different ballgame altogether. That said, Bhavana (wife) has brought her up well and she’s equipped to be a good employee,'' Chunky said.

Talking about Ananya while she was shooting her debut film Student of the Year 2, Chunky said that she would sometime be anxious. “I’d see her return home depressed sometimes but I let her be. When I saw the film’s trial show, I was sure she would make it,'' he revealed.

Ananya recently launched an initiative against cyberbullying. Talking about the same, he said, ''Back in the ‘80s-’90s, we’d do stage shows, the only way we could witness public reaction. Now, everyone has become a critic. I am used to it now and I am trying to teach the same to my daughter (Ananya); at their age bullying is rampant''.

On a related note, Chunky will be seen in Saaho, Prassthanam and Housefull 4. All three films are multi-starrer. Meanwhile, Ananya will soon start shooting for Khaali Peeli along with Ishaan Khatter.

Ishaan shared the first look of the film and wrote on Instagram, ''एक देढ़ शाणा, एक item, एक taxi, और एक रात की कहानी। अपुन ला रहे हैं 2020 ki सबसे रापचिक picture. It's time for #KhaaliPeeli Directed by @macriaan June 12, 2020. Mark. Your. Date.''