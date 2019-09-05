Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chhichhore promotions: Shraddha Kapoor recreates iconic 'Aashiqui 2' moment with Varun Sharma on stage

Shraddha Kapoor who is gearing up for the release of Chhichhore with Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma recently recreated Aashiqui 2 moment during the promotions of the movie. Shraddha Kapoor is currently rejoicing the success of her recent release Saaho with South superstar Prabhas. Shraddha Kapoor rose to fame after her iconic role in Aashiqui 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in the year 2013.

'Tum Hi Ho', the title track of Aashiqui 2 ruled the chartbusters for its perfect music and lyrics. Shraddha was recently spotted walking down the memory lane and recreating the Aashiqui 2 moment with co-star Varun Sharma. She is even seen singing her song Tum Hi Ho during the promotions of the movie.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore is set to release on 6 September 2019. Talking about Shraddha Kapoor's work front, she was seen performing action stunts with Prabhas in Saaho. The movie has bagged approximately Rs 350 crore all over India. Shraddha has given hits like ABCD 2, Half Girlfriend, Haider, etc. She will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Remo D'Souza's street dancer 3D.

Watch Chhichhore official trailer

