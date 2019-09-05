Thursday, September 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Chhichhore Latest Updates: Tahir Raj Bhasin shares experience of smoking 200 packs of green tea cigarettes

Chhichhore Latest Updates: Tahir Raj Bhasin shares experience of smoking 200 packs of green tea cigarettes

Tahir Raj Bhasin says that for his role in Chhichhore, he had to smoke 200 packets of cigarettes with organic green tea and basil as his character is a chainsmoker.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 05, 2019 12:21 IST
Representative News Image

Chhichhore Latest Updates: Tahir Raj Bhasin shares experience of smoking 200 packs of green tea cigarettes

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin who achieved popularity for his role of Walt he played in Rani Mukherji-starrer Mardaani, will now be seen in Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's film Chhichhore. In a recent interview with IANS, he revealed that for his upcoming film he had to smoke 200 packets of cigarettes with organic green tea and basil as his character is a chainsmoker.

Tahir says, "Derek, my character in 'Chhichhore', is a chainsmoker. His cigarettes are a constant accessory in spite of being the college poster boy for sports. The problem was that I'm a non-smoker in real life. I have always been extremely health conscious and I have never smoked and don't encourage the habit of smoking."

In the film, Tahir plays the role of Derek who was director Nitesh Tiwari's real-life senior from engineering college. The real Derek was an extremely close friend of Nitesh and was a driven and passionate sportsman who excelled in whichever sporting discipline he competed.

"I had to play the part on screen and look extremely convincing. I needed a solution and the art department came up with a brilliant idea. They repackaged 200 packets of cigarettes with organic green tea and basil which when smoked looks exactly like cigarette smoke on screen. Basically, all the tobacco was replaced to create herbal cigarettes," he added.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryGuru Randhawa, Nushrat Bharucha will make you fall in love in Ishq Tera song, watch video Next StorySapna Choudhary all set to sizzle in latest Haryanvi song Lootera, see first look poster  