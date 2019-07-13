Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey hikes his fees by 40% after Criminal Justice success

Vikrant Massey, who is riding high on the success of his last web series Criminal Justice, will be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak opposite Deepika Padukone. The actor has been ruling the hearts of people with his brilliant performances both in the digital space and on the big screen. Especially after his performance in his last web series Criminal Justice, Vikrant has earned himself a huge bunch of new fans and admirers. With the record-breaking success of the web show, the actor has also hiked his fees by good 40 percent.

Latest reports have revealed that “Vikrant has successfully carved a niche for himself in Bollywood and is being considered as one of the most sought after actors in his league. His success ratio and choice of films have made him a bankable actor. Producers have faith in his acting prowess and popularity with the youth and hence do not hesitate to invest in him more. He knows how much rides on his shoulders and the responsibility that comes with it.”

While Vikrant Massey started his career with television, in no time he built his name in the industry as a critically acclaimed actor. He has been a part of big banner movies like Lootera, Dil Dhadakne and A Death In The Gunj in which his acting made him stand out. He even earned a nomination after his performance in the critically acclaimed film A Death In The Gunj. On the other hand, his debut into the digital world brought him even closer to his audience. He was seen in shows like Mirzapur and Broken before the record breaking Criminal Justice. Vikrant has already proved that he can take up any role from being a lover boy to the rugged one and perform it with ease.

Now that he will star in Chhapaak opposite Deepika Padukone, fans are very excited to see their chemistry on the big screen. Speaking to Mid-Day about the life and his character in the Meghna Gulzar film, Vikrant Massey revealed, “Alok has been working with acid attack survivors for a while now and has been through the entire struggle with Laxmi. The fiIm will showcase interesting dynamics between the two.” Talking about working with Deepika, he said, “Working with an actress of her caliber is not just an opportunity but also a huge responsibility. I’m both nervous and excited.” He also added that the film’s story will resonate with the world.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak will hit the screens on 10th January 2020. The actors have already wrapped up the film.

