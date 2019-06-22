Chehre: Emraan Hashmi gives a sneak peek into his look from the film

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Emraan Hashmi gives a sneak peek into his look from the film Chehre

After Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, it was Emraan Hashmi’s turn to treat his fans with the first look of his character from the upcoming Bollywood film Chehre. The actor took to his social media to share a picture of his look and captioned it with a quote said by the film’s director Rumi Jaffrey. The caption read, “लाख लगादे ज़माना उजालों पे पेहरे शमा से भी होते हैं रोशन चेहरे”. In the picture, Emraan can be seen in an intense look and the dark background lighted up with candles gives the picture a thrilling look. Check out the post here-

Earlier when megastar Amitabh Bachchan started shooting for the film, he gave a sneak peek into his look from the film. Big B shared a new silhouette of his character from the upcoming film Chehre and wrote in detail about his negotiation with his ‘illness and pain’. The actor wrote, “look here Mr Pain, if you don’t repair there shall be consequences where the repair shall shift to you .. I can do that .. please do not take it lightly and laugh it off .. I shall do it .. hehahaa .. there were some threatening murmurs .. but finally a treaty seemed to have been negotiated .. it has not seen the signing .. but I do believe a beginning has been made.”

T 3161 - Another meter down .. started new film with Rumi Jafry .. "CHEHRE" .. a long standing commitment, now fructifying .. pic.twitter.com/MesZ15w8Yx — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 12, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi started the shoot of the film Chehre on may 10 and wrapped it on June 14. The stars wrapped the film fours days early than the scheduled time. Announcing the early wrap, film's producer Anand Pandit had said in a statement, "It has been an exhilarating experience and I would like to thank the legendary cast and my entire team for the successful completion. Looking forward to the post-production and the release."

"Chehre" is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. The film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor in important roles. Chehre is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020.

