Boney Kapoor reacts to Kerala DGP’s claims that Sridevi was murdered, says ‘such stupid stories keep coming’

Boney Kapoor has finally reacted to Kerala DGP Rishiraj Singh’s claims that the cause of Bollywood actress Sridevi’s death was not drowning but she was murdered. On Friday, the news broke the internet that legendary actress Sridevi was murdered. Such claimed were made by Kerala DGP who announced that his late friend and forensic expert Dr Umadathan revealed it to him before he breathed his last. Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor reacted to the news that claimed that it is just a fragment of someone’s imagination.

Boney Kapoor was asked to react to the new claims made by Kerala DGP Rishiraj Singh and he told in.com, "I don't want to react to such stupid stories. There is no need to react because such stupid stories keep coming. Basically, this is somebody's figment of imagination."

For the unversed, Kerala Director General of Police (Prisons) Rishiraj Singh opened up about the case in a column for the newspaper called Kerala Kaumudi. Rishiraj Singh has written that Sridevi's death 'might not have been due to drowning'. He wrote, "My friend and the late forensic expert Dr Umadathan had told me long back that Sridevi's death might have been a murder and not an accidental death. This he told me when I asked him about Sridevi's death, out of curiosity."

He added, "He (Dr Umadathan) also pointed out certain facts to back his claims. According to him, a person will never drown in one-foot deep water, however much he drinks. He will drown only if somebody holds his both legs and sinks his head into the water."

Boney Kapoor’s family broke down after the sudden demise of Sridevi. Not just the filmmaker but thw couple’s two daughter Janhvi and Khushi felt the emptiness for many months. Even today after one years when the family is asked about Sridevi, their eyes get teary. A while back during an interview, Boney Kapoor was asked if there is a moment he doesn't miss wife Sridevi to which he said, ''Namumkin hai!" (It is impossible)''. "If you don't have support at home, by at home I mean your wife, with that support you can fight anything,(sic)," he added.

Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018 by accidentally drowning in a bathtub after attending her nephew Mohit Mawra’s wedding ceremonies.

