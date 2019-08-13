Image Source : TWITTER Boney Kapoor pens emotional note on wife Sridevi's birth anniversary: Jaan, missing you every minute of my life

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's love story has been like an open book. The couple was head over heels for each other and their relationship was only getting stronger and romantic with each passing day. However, the sudden demise of the actress shattered Boney Kapoor and today, on the occasion of Sridevi's 56th birth anniversary, husband Boney Kapoor shared an emotional post on social media.

"Happy Birthday Jaan, missing you every minute of my life, keep on guiding us, you will remain with us till eternity. #Sridevi", Boney Kapoor wrote on Twitter while sharing a gorgeous picture of the actress.

Happy Birthday Jaan, missing you every minute of my life , keep on guiding us , you will remain with us till eternity. #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/pGPhgbmcBN — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 13, 2019

It has been more than a years since Bollywood lost its superstar. The untimely death of the actress was a big blow to the entire nation. Earlier, Boney Kapoor appeared on a chat show where he spoke at length about his film choices and his late wife. In a 40-seconds clip that has been shared on social media, the producer talked about his mistake, his support system and various other things. ''Koi mujhe samjhe, ki haan maine koi paisa galat use nahi kiya, race main nahi haara. Aur jo maine galti ki, uska ehsaas hai mujhe,'' he said.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi

When asked is there is a moment he doesn't miss Sridevi to which he said, ''Namumkin hai!" (It is impossible)''. "If you don't have support at home, by at home I mean your wife, with that support you can fight anything,(sic)," he added.

Why did ostentatious producer Boney Kapoor @BoneyKapoor get emotional on Komal Nahta Aur Ek Kahani? See for yourself in this trailer and then on the show on Sunday, May 5, 1 p.m. on Tata Sky’s Classic Cinema channel (no. 318). @Subhash_somani @PRIYANKAAWASTHY@sukrit_banerjee pic.twitter.com/ucD9o03ZHr — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) May 3, 2019

The couple tied the knot in 1996. Few months after Sridevi's demise, Boney Kapoor tweeted a heartbreaking video with the caption, ''Today would have been our 22nd wedding anniversary. Jaan... My wife, my soulmate, the epitome of love, grace, warmth, and laughter lives within me forever...'' The legendary actress was in Dubai to attend nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding when she passed away. She accidentally drowned in the bathtub of her hotel room. She was 54.

Today would have been our 22nd wedding anniversary. Jaan... My wife, my soulmate, the epitome of love, grace , warmth and laughter lives within me forever... pic.twitter.com/0XWhFIvOvz — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) June 2, 2018

Click Here for Latest Bollywood News| Latest Celebrity Updates

Click Here for Trending News| Lifestyle Updates