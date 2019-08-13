Tuesday, August 13, 2019
     
Boney Kapoor pens emotional note on wife Sridevi's birth anniversary: Jaan, missing you every minute of my life

 August 13 marks the 56th birth anniversary of the late superstar Sridevi. Remembering his 'Jaan' Sridevi, Boney Kapoor shared a heartfelt note on social media.

New Delhi Published on: August 13, 2019 16:26 IST
Boney Kapoor pens emotional note on wife Sridevi's birth anniversary: Jaan, missing you every minute of my life 

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's love story has been like an open book. The couple was head over heels for each other and their relationship was only getting stronger and romantic with each passing day. However, the sudden demise of the actress shattered Boney Kapoor and today, on the occasion of Sridevi's 56th birth anniversary, husband Boney Kapoor shared an emotional post on social media. 

"Happy Birthday Jaan, missing you every minute of my life, keep on guiding us, you will remain with us till eternity. #Sridevi", Boney Kapoor wrote on Twitter while sharing a gorgeous picture of the actress.

It has been more than a years since Bollywood lost its superstar. The untimely death of the actress was a big blow to the entire nation. Earlier, Boney Kapoor appeared on a chat show where he spoke at length about his film choices and his late wife. In a 40-seconds clip that has been shared on social media, the producer talked about his mistake, his support system and various other things. ''Koi mujhe samjhe, ki haan maine koi paisa galat use nahi kiya, race main nahi haara. Aur jo maine galti ki, uska ehsaas hai mujhe,'' he said.

India Tv - Boney Kapoor and Sridevi

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi

When asked is there is a moment he doesn't miss Sridevi to which he said, ''Namumkin hai!" (It is impossible)''. "If you don't have support at home, by at home I mean your wife, with that support you can fight anything,(sic)," he added.

The couple tied the knot in 1996. Few months after Sridevi's demise, Boney Kapoor tweeted a heartbreaking video with the caption, ''Today would have been our 22nd wedding anniversary. Jaan... My wife, my soulmate, the epitome of love, grace, warmth, and laughter lives within me forever...'' The legendary actress was in Dubai to attend nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding when she passed away. She accidentally drowned in the bathtub of her hotel room. She was 54.

