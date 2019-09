Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkummar Rao’s father Satyapal Yadav passes away

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao's father Satyapal Yadav breathed his last on Thursday. He was admitted in the Medanta hospital, Gurugram, for the past 17 days. He was 60 and was not keeping well. His last rites have been performed at the Madan Puri cremation ground in Gurugram, reported by ANI.