Tuesday, July 02, 2019
     
  5. Bigg Boss 12 contestant Nehha Pendse shares breath-taking pictures from Italy wearing pink monokini

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Nehha Pendse shares breath-taking pictures from Italy wearing pink monokini

Nehha Pendse looks ravishing in her latest pictures from her Italy vacation.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 02, 2019 11:44 IST
Representative News Image

Television actress Nehha Pendse rose to fame through the show 'May I Come in Madam?' later which she became a contestant of Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 12. The actress remains in the limelight either for her ravishing pictures or for her pole-dance videos. She is currently on a break from work and is holidaying in Italy from where she has been posting some amazing pictures and videos.

The actress is enjoying the best time of her life on the streets of Italy. Not only this, she recently posted a picture where she can be seen relaxing by the poolside looking super hot in her pink monokini. She shared the picture on her Instagram account and captioned it as, "Indoor pool - controlled temp - a kickass aqua coach = happy me ???? u have been a dream Milan.”

Have a look:

Also, check out some more vacation pictures of the actress:

View this post on Instagram

💘

A post shared by NEHHA PENDSE (@nehhapendse) on

View this post on Instagram

U have my ❤️ Milan

A post shared by NEHHA PENDSE (@nehhapendse) on

View this post on Instagram

Walking thro Eze village ❤️

A post shared by NEHHA PENDSE (@nehhapendse) on

View this post on Instagram

Hello from the other side 👋

A post shared by NEHHA PENDSE (@nehhapendse) on

Nehha made her debut in the industry as a child artist in 1995 through Captain House later which she went on to work in Zee TV's Hasratein, where she played Shefali Shah and Harsh Chhaya's daughter Urja. She has been in the industry for almost a decade now.

Click here for more Bollywood newsTelevision scoopscelebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.

 

 

