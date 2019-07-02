Bigg Boss 12 contestant Nehha Pendse shares breath-taking pictures from Italy wearing pink monokini

Television actress Nehha Pendse rose to fame through the show 'May I Come in Madam?' later which she became a contestant of Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 12. The actress remains in the limelight either for her ravishing pictures or for her pole-dance videos. She is currently on a break from work and is holidaying in Italy from where she has been posting some amazing pictures and videos.

The actress is enjoying the best time of her life on the streets of Italy. Not only this, she recently posted a picture where she can be seen relaxing by the poolside looking super hot in her pink monokini. She shared the picture on her Instagram account and captioned it as, "Indoor pool - controlled temp - a kickass aqua coach = happy me ???? u have been a dream Milan.”

Have a look:

Also, check out some more vacation pictures of the actress:

Nehha made her debut in the industry as a child artist in 1995 through Captain House later which she went on to work in Zee TV's Hasratein, where she played Shefali Shah and Harsh Chhaya's daughter Urja. She has been in the industry for almost a decade now.

