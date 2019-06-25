Bhumi Pednekar opens about her role in Pati Patni Aur Woh: She's got this sensual energy about her

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhumi Pednekar opens about her role in Pati Patni Aur Woh

Bollywood diva Bhumi Pednekar, who has transformed herself one film after another, is excited about finally getting a chance to play a character close to her real self in "Pati Patni Aur Woh". After starting out with "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" as an overweight but self-assured young woman, she played a progressive small town woman in "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" and "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan".

She then worked in "Lust Stories", only to later transform herself on-screen for the role of a small town villager from Chambal valley in crime drama "Son Chiriya". In "Saandh Ki Aankh", she plays the role of the world's oldest sharpshooter. And finally, in "Pati Patni Aur Woh", she plays a young, cool girl from a big city and also plays a character close to her age.

Thrilled about it, Bhumi said in a statement: "The character I play in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is close to what I am in real life. She is extremely confident and she is got this sensual energy about her which stays back with you. She has an impact on people. "She is a young girl, she has ambition, she wants bigger things in life. So, these are characteristics about her that I really identify with. I think people will for the first time see how I look in real life."

The film, being directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, also features Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. On the other hand, fans have been waiting for Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh in which she will be seen as a 60 year old woman. Talking about the film, Bhumi said: "It is fun when you do interesting work and when you play interesting characters. This film is very special to me. In this film, Taapsee and I are playing characters who are double of our actual age. The characters which we have played in the film, they have left a legacy and an interesting story behind them."

(With IANS inputs)