Bhumi Pednekar birthday: Taapsee Pannu calls her ‘Chota packet bada bomb', Ayushmann Khurrana shares picture

Bhumi Pednekar birthday- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress Bhumi Pednekar is known for her versatility and the kind of roles she plays with so much ease and grace. Kick-starting her career in Bollywood opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi Pednekar managed to catch everyone's attention. The audience enjoyed seeing Bhumia nd Ayushamnn together. The couple was seen in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and highlighted the very sensitive issue of impotency. Bhumi Pednekar also did Toilet: Ek Prem Katha opposite Akshay Kumar to promote the idea of proper sanitation and hygiene in the country. She will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan and Taapsee Pannu. Not just this, she will be seen portraying a strong role of Chandro Tomar in Saand Ki Ankh. Bhumi Pednekar turns 30, here's wishing her a very Happy Birthday!

Bhumi Pednekar is currently busy shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh. She was surprised by her family, especially Samiksha who sent her flowers and birthday wishes on the sets in Lucknow.

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram account to share her happiness. She wrote, "Couldn’t have had a better start to the day as I grow a year older...with work and the ones I love. Thank you already for all the birthday love @sumitrapednekar @samikshapednekar #swapnil #upi.”

Her co-star Tappsee Pannu too took to her Instagram account to wish her a very Happy Birthday. Taapsee Shared her pictured and captioned it as, “Happy Birthday to my chota packet bada bomb! To all the love you spread around cheers to adding a year of happiness!”

Bhumi Pednekar met the Shooter Dadi for her role of Chandro Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh, which is a real-life story. The Shooter Dadi too wished her by writing, “Wish you a very Happy Birthday beta. God bless you.”

Ayushmann Khurrana too shared a picture with Bhumi Pednekar. The duo will be seen in their third film together Bala, which will release on November 22.

