Badhaai Ho stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao to reunite for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao to reunite for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan

Badhaai Ho stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao made a home in many hearts with their chemistry in the film. There were not just awarded with much love from the audience but also bagged many awards for their performance in eh comedy-drama. Now the duo is all set to reunite in Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming Bollywood film Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. The film will chronicle the love story between two men and the two veteran actors will revive their chemistry in the film.

Going by the reports in Pinkvilla, a source has revealed to the portal, "Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who played the lead roles in Badhaai Ho, will be seen reuniting for Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. Their chemistry and comic timing in Badhaai Ho made them a household name and the makers wish to replicate the same magic in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan sequel. Ayushmann too shares a warm camaraderie with the duo. The makers are yet to zero in on the second actor opposite Ayushmann in the movie."

Valentine Day 2020 release... After #ShubhMangalSaavdhan... Teaser of the second installment in the franchise: #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan... Stars Ayushmann Khurrana... Directed by Hitesh Kewalya... Produced by Aanand L Rai... #SMZS: https://t.co/iQhGnT08GH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 9, 2019

Also read: Tahira Kashyap takes a dig at trolls for calling her Ayushmann Khurrana's brother

The Aanand L. Rai film has been in the news ever since its announcement because of its out of the box story line. Talking about the film, Ayushmann had earlier said in a statement, "It is a beautiful story told in the quintessential Aanand L Rai style of filmmaking that will touch your hearts and leave a smile on your face. It is one of the most brilliant films that I have read in a long time and it handles the subject of homosexuality really sensitively. It is a pleasure to collaborate again with the master storyteller of our times. It is an out and out entertaining film that will also make you think and that's the hallmark of good cinema."

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which dealt with erectile dysfunctionality. This film, on the other hand, will portray a homosexual love story. The makers announced the film with a quirky video in May. While Ayushmann Khurrana will play the lead, the makers are still searching for the actor to play his love interest. Earlier it was said that Kota Factory actor Jitendra Kumar was roped in to star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Also read:

Kota Factory fame Jitendra Kumar to star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Report

My hot photos get lot of comments, says Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta comes onboard Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer cop-drama Sooryavanshi. Deets inside

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page