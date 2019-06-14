Baby Ranbir Kapoor posing with dad Rishi Kapoor outside Jaipur temple is cutest thing on internet today

Ranbir Kapoor with Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for his next film Brahmastra in Varanasi. His pictures and photos from behind the sets go viral on the internet from time to time. Currently, his super cute photo is doing the rounds on social media. The actor's father Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to share throwback picture of himself along with baby Ranbir. The veteran actor also tweeted a photo of his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni along with his parents Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Actually, a fan page shared two throwback pictures of the Kapoor family, however, it failed to identify the family members correctly. The fanclub mistook baby Riddhima to be Rishi Kapoor himself. Noticing this, Rishi Kapoor retweeted the photos with caption, ''That is not me but my daughter Riddhima in my father’s arms. All were sitting at a “havan” being performed at home. In the next picture it is my dear friend Raj Bansal myself and little Ranbir at Padampuraji Mandir in Jaipur. Just for your information''.

That is not me but my daughter Riddhima in my father’s arms. All were sitting at a “havan” being performed at home. In the next picture it is my dear friend Raj Bansal myself and little Ranbir at Padampuraji Mandir in Jaipur. Just for your information. https://t.co/c0Aaqq9I4R — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 13, 2019

Rishi Kapoor and his actress wife Neetu Kapoor are in the US since past couple of months. The actor is in New York undergoing medical treatment. Recently, he expressed his wish to be back home.“Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home?,'' he wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, a slew of family and friends across film and business industry have kept visiting the ailing actor including Karan Johar, Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anupam Kher.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra, which was scheduled to release December this year has been postponed to 2020. Ayan Mukerji's directorial also has Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna in lead roles.