Ayushmann Khurrana shares adorable picture with his ‘Dream Girl’ Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana, the National Award-winning actor is these days busy in the promotions of his upcoming film Dream Girl. Ever since the trailer of the film has released, the actor has been winning hearts for his role of Pooja who becomes the dream girl of many others. Well, the Article 15 actor too has his on-screen dream girl Nushrat Bharucha and the off-screen one his wife Tahira Kashyap. He took to his social media handle to share an adorable picture with wife and his fans could not keep calm.

Tahira and Ayushmann have been giving us couple goals. The actor has been with his wife during her hard times when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. In a recent interview she revealed how after Ayushmann’s debut film Vicky Donor, their marriage hit a rough patch but they came out of it. Tahira said, "I had given up many times but he did not. He didn't use to give up but he also didn't make up... We both have really evolved as artists, as companions and we have seen a journey including cancer being a part of it. Where we are right now, it is at its strongest best."

Coming back to the picture, Ayushmann, on his Instagram handle wrote, “With my #Dreamgirl @tahirakashyap.” Have a look:

The actor who is gearing up for the release of his film was asked what made Dream Girl connect with the audience instantly, he exclusively told IndiaTV, “I think it’s the script which comes first over anything else. The material has to be of certain standard and Dream Girl is that script even if you read or hear it, you’ll realize it is really funny. But at the same time, the credibility of the actor also matters a lot and may usher a certain audience to the theatres but eventually it’s the script and nothing else.”

A day before the release of the film, the makers organized the screening of the film for the film fraternity. Have a look at some pictures from the event:

Talking more about the film, it releases on September 13. The film is directed by Raaj Shandilyaa and also features Nushrat Bharucha and Annu Kapoor. Check out the trailer of Dream Girl here:

