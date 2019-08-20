Ayushmann Khurrana raises his fee to THIS amount from Rs 1 crore per ad: Report

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has become the flavor of the season these days with his out of the box films accolades for its storyline as well as his terrific performance. The actor has recently won the National Award for his role in the pathbreaking film Andhadhun. Along with blockbuster box office numbers and critical acclaim, his National Award win has put Ayushmann in the most-desired list of actors as well. Now it is said that that actor has even raised his fee from Rs 1 crore to 3.5 crores per advertisement.

Going by the reports in Mid_day, Ayushmann Khurrana has recently shot for an ad for which he had demanded Rs 3.5 cr. The commercial is said to be shot at a Malabar Hills bungalow reportedly for a security solutions firm, reportedly. It is also said that the actor’s team refused to settle for anything less than Rs 3.5 crore, despite his previous fee ranging from Rs 90 lakhs to Rs 1 crore per ad. This also indicates that Ayushmann Khurrana will be increasing his fee for his upcoming films as well.

After giving a series of hit films like Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho and Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana is now gearing up for his next film called Dream Girl. He will be seen essaying the role of a woman in the film and will also impersonate a woman on phone calls with other men. Talking about his character in the film with Mumbai Mirror, Ayushmann revealed, “None of the mainstream actors have played a role like this, but I love doing tricky stuff though I was scared to wear a saree on the first day. It got easier as we went along though I still don’t know how to drape one. But eventually, it’s all about how you internalise the character and get the body language right.”

Along with Ayushmann Khurrana, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has also won the National award for his performance in the film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The two actors even received handmade notes from legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

