Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmann Khurrana feels the 'good pressure'

National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana says it's great to know that the audience expects him to do good cinema and considers it a "good pressure" to have. With back-to-back hits -- "Andhadhun", "Badhaai Ho" and "Article 15" -- in recent times, the audience's expectation from the actor has gone up, and he is loving it. With his upcoming "Dreamgirl", Ayushmann continues to deliver quality content that is hugely entertaining. He has proven that he is the go-to star for the best scripts in town.

"I do feel that audiences expect me to disrupt content with every single film and I'm loving this expectation. It's great to know that they expect me to do good cinema. It's good pressure to have and always motivates me to discover and endorse some of the best scripts that are being written in our industry. I'm truly fortunate that audiences are placing their trust in me to be the torchbearer of good cinema in India," Ayushmann said.

In his upcoming film, "Dreamgirl", Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of a man who can speak in a woman's voice.

"'Dreamgirl', in its own way, is about gender fluidity in society. We have always spoken about a woman in a man's world and this film reverses that equation on its head and puts a man in a woman's world as a social experiment," he said.

"In the film, my character is absolutely okay doing what is traditionally looked at as a girl's job and doesn't feel awkward about doing it," he added.

He believes in the need for society to champion equality among genders.

"Even a girl in today's world should feel absolutely okay to chase her dreams and take up a job of her choice without thinking of societal stereotypes or consequences. That's the kind of society I would like to live in, celebrate and champion.

"The power to create equality is with us and we need to ensure that gender doesn't come at play at any cost. Women are equal to men and that's what we should always strive to achieve in every-day life to see effective change," he said.