As Super 30 crosses 100 crore, Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinky dances in gym to Jugraafiya

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan surprised everyone with his onscreen presence in his last film Super 30 in which he played the role of mathematician Anand Kumar. Not just him, the actor’s mother Pinky Roshan too is quite delighted with the film’s success. As the movie crossed the 100-crore-mark, she danced while working out in the gym to the tunes of the song Jugraafiya. The 45-year-old actor took to his Instagram profile to share the video of his mother.

Pinky, in the video, can be seen lifting dumbbells and later dancing to the film’s song which played in the backdrop. She was seen all smiling as his son achieves success. Hrithik captioned the video as, "Wait for it... champion of life, super mom. Love you mama. Only a mother can express joy like this."

Pinky wore a black sheer shirt over a black ganji and training shorts along with a pair of red sneakers and open locks. Have a look at the adorable video here:

The adorable video has garnered as many as 2 million likes within 14 hours on Instagram. It got a lot of response from the stars but the special one was from Super 30 actress Mrunal Thakur who commented, “This just made my day #proudmama.”

Talking about the film, the actor in an interview to IANS said, "Students in school uniforms coming to cinemas on a Sunday, was a big surprise for me. Such sights are not just delightful, but also inspiring for the performers and creators of a movie. I am sure, the entire team of Super 30 would feel blessed with this affection."

Coming back to actor’s upcoming project, he will next be seen with Tiger Shroff in Siddharth Anand’s War which will release on October 2. The film will also have Vaani Kapoor in pivotal role. Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.

