Armaan Jain engaged to girlfriend Anissa Malhotra, actress Karisma Kapoor shares inside celebration pics

Armaan Jain gets engaged to girlfriend Anissa Malhotra

Bollywood actor Armaan Jain and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin brother surprised his fans as he got engaged to his girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. On Tuesday. The actor popped the question among the beautiful decorations, and she said yes. While the couple hasn’t posted any pictures or the news on their social media but the actor’s cousin sister Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram to break the news and share the inside pictures.

Karisma Kapoor took to her social media to share the first pictures from the proposal night and posted them on her Instagram stories. The actress shared a picture of Armaan bending out on one knee amid an array of roses and asking Anissa to marry him. She also shared a picture of herself with the newly engaged couple. In another picture, Armaan and Anissa can be seen cutting the cake and celebrating their love. In the pictures, Anissa can be seen flaunting a floral dress with a wide smile. Karisma Kapoor can also be seen donning a floral outfit for the celebrations. Have a look at the pictures here-

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra have been rumoured to be dating since 2014. When the actor was earlier asked abgout it, Armaan denied and said he isn’t dating anyone. He told Mumbai Mirror, “You are mistaken. I have never been in a long-term relationship with anyone. Anissa is a childhood friend. I’ve known her since we were three. We were a group of eight who grew up together.”

On the related note, Armaan Jain followed the steps of his cousins Kareena, Karisma and Rabir and ventured into acting. He made his Bollywood debut with the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014. The film failed to impress the critics and audience alike and Armaan hasn’t done any film after that.

