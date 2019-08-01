Armaan Jain’s roamntic note for fiancee Anissa Malhotra will give you butterflies

Bollywood actor Armaan Jain surprised his fans after the pictures of his proposal to longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra surfaced on the internet on Tuesday night. The actor’s cousin sister Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram to congratulate the couple and shared some inside pictures form their special night with the fans. Now, the actor has himself taken to his Instagram to announce the news about his engagement and also penned down a heartfelt romantic note for his fiancée Anissa Malhotra.

Armaan Jain shared some pictures from the night when he proposed Anissa for marriage and wrote, “The moment I eagerly waited for since the last 7 years finally arrived... the moment in my life where I felt the most nervous...when I think of my first school exam or my first shot in front of the camera it was nothing compared to the butterflies I had in my stomach when you walked in, every sensation went numb... Everything I rehearsed flew out of my mind...I finally realized what my yoga teacher said when he meant go blank and be in the moment... “ He added, “As I walked you, my most beautiful @anissamalhotra , down the aisle and went onto my knees, my heart was pounding, my mouth was dry, everything was hazy and I felt an inexplicable emotion like I did when I first met you...We’ve come a long way Jaan... fought all the odds come rain come storm (literally) Thank you for being my backbone, pillar of strength and sticking with me through thick and thin... YOU are the woman of my dreams and I am the luckiest man alive!”

Armaan also thanked his parents and everyone who supported them and said, “None of this would be possible without our generous parents, our adorable Cupid @aadarjain who introduced US and all our extended family i.e. our friends who were a part of yesterday and more importantly, an integral part of our beautiful journey in the last 7 years. My Armaan was to be with my Anissa forever and you said YES. I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you... Love you”

Soon after Armaan’s post, cousins Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also left adorable comments on the post and congratulated the couple on getting engaged. Check out their comments here-

Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor's comments

Armaan Jain’s fiancée Anissa also poured his heart out on the post and commented saying, "I don't know how I got so lucky! Man of my dreams in every way. You are one of the purest people I know on this planet and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you! Thank you for the most INCREDIBLE proposal. Here's to forever for us!!!"

Anissa Malhotra's comment on Armaan Jain's post

