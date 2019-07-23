Arjun Rampal shares the glimpse of his baby boy, holding his hand- See latest picture

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Rampal shares the first glimpse of his son, holding his hand

Arjun Rampal who is known for his roles in Om Shanti Om, Ra.One, Rajneeti and many more has been in a relationship with a South African model, Gabriella Demetriades. He divorced his wife Mehr Jessica, 20 years after the marriage. In April, Arjun Rampal announced the news of his girlfriend’s pregnancy and surprised everyone. Arjun and Gabriella Demetriades have been recently blessed with a baby boy on July 18 in Mumbai. The couple had shared the news on the social media platform to celebrate their happiness.

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades recently shared the first glimpse of their son holding Arjun Rampal's hand. They captioned the post as, “Uffffffff.......” and several hearts.

Arjun Rampal told Mid Day that they haven't yet decided on the name of the baby. He said, “Not yet. Still thinking.”

Before this picture, Gabriella also shared another picture in which Arjun Rampal was seen holding the baby in his arms. The picture was clicked outside the hospital as the couple left for home. Gabriella was admitted to Hinduja hospital for her delivery. Arjun Rampal was joined by Gabriella's parents and Arjun Rampal's daughters Myra and Maahika.

Arjun Rampal took to his Instagram account to announce the pregnancy of his South African model girlfriend. He shared the picture and captioned it as, “Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby.”

Arjun Rampal got separated from his wife Mehr Jessica after 20 years of their marriage. Both have two daughters Maahika and Myra. During an interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun Rampal "was asked about his daughter's reaction on his relationship and pregnancy. He revealed, “It’s personal and not something that I’d like to talk about. My children have been complete champions and extremely supportive of our decision.”

