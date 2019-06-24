Arjun Rampal has the most adorable birthday wish for his 'baby girl' Myra, see pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Rampal shares a heartfelt note for daughter Myra on her birthday

Arjun Rampal took to his Instagram and penned down an emotional note for his younger daughter Myra on her 14th birthday. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture with her and a special note.

The actor wrote, "Happy birthday my darling @myra_rampal my baby girl. My smile. My joy. Thank you for being you. #happybirthdaymyra,”

Arjun Rampal was married to Mehr Jessia, with whom he has two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. The couple announced their separation last year after completing 20 years of marriage, the couple left everyone in shock!

For a while there was much conjecture that Arjun met model Gabriella Demetriades during an Indian Premier League after-party in 2009, they both met again and began dating a few years ago. Gabriella was strong support to him when his mother Gwen Rampal passed last year.

Arjun and Gabriella are expecting a child. A few days back, Gabriella shared pictures from her baby shower.

In a recent talk with Mumbai Mirror Arjun said, "We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked."

On the professional front, Arjun was last seen in Paltan. The film was produced by JP Dutta.