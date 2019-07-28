Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades choose THIS adorable name for their baby boy

New parents Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades, who welcomed their first baby on July 18 have announced the name of their little munchkin. Proud father Arjun Rampal took to social media and announced that he and girlfriend Gabriella have named their son Arik Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been dating for over a year now. The actor was earlier married to model Mehr Jesia and they filed for divorce in 2018. They have two daughters, Maahika and Myra. The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.

Sharing on Intagram a photograph in which he is seen holding Arik's hand, Arjun Rampal wrote, "That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. "Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal."

Recently new mother Gabriella Demetriades shared her nascent motherhood experience on social media by sharing a picture of herself with her baby and saying, "tired but in love."

Gabriella Demetriades, who is a South African actress and model, shared a picture of Arjun Rampal with their baby before this on her Instagram story, which also trended for days.

On the work front, Arun Rampal's last film was JP Dutta-directed Paltan while he was also seen in the web-series The Final Call. Gabriella Demetriades has featured in the Bollywood film Sonali Cable and the Telugu film Oopiri.

