Arjun Kapoor turns photographer as lady love Malaika Arora flaunts neon look, pictures go viral

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are breaking the internet these days for their viral pictures from the New York vacation. The couple flew away to NYC on Monday night to celebrate Arjun Kapoor’s 34th birthday in the beautiful city. Interestingly, while it was already known that the two have been dating each other for a long time, Malaika Arora made it Insta-Official by sharing a lovestruck picture with her ‘amazing’ Arjun Kapoor and by wishing him on birthday with an adorable caption. Now that their relationship is public, the duo is roaming around the city getting clicked with each other and flaunting various looks.

On Thursday, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram to share her picture sitting on a bench looking like a snack, The diva flaunted a neon look as she was seen wearing neon shorts and a coat. She complimented the look with dark shades and a lower bun. There is no denying Malaika looked gorgeous as she soaked up the sun in the picture but who was the photographer? Well, who else but the love of her life Arjun Kapoor. Soon after she posted the picture, Arjun Kapoor also left a comment on it in response to Malaika’s caption that read, “Basking in neon ....#mycolouroftheseason#nyc#.” Arjun commented saying, “Ya who ??? Pray tell” Later Sanjay Kapoor also commented asking, “Who clicked the picture” Check out-

Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor also shared a picture of the two love birds as they stood posing with her son Jahaan Kapoor. In the picture, Jahaan is seen standing in between Malaika and Arjun as they all pose and stare in different directions. Malaika sarcastically left a comment on the picture saying ‘so candid’. Check out the picture here-

On the related note, Malaika Arora showered all her love on beau Arjun Kapoor when she came out in open about her relationship with the actor on Instagram and shared a loving post for him. She wrote, “Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always” In the picture, Malaika and Arjun can be seen holding hands as she rests her head on his shoulder. The picture is beautiful indeed. Check out-

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for his next film Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon. He was last seen in India’s Most wanted which received good reviews and will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

