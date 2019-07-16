Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Kapoor shares picture of his older self, sister Janhvi Kapoor can't keep calm

Recently, Panipat actor Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a picture of his older age. Well, Bollywood has been hit by this trend lately and they can't keep calm. Arjun Kapoor shares his picture of how will he look like when he will touch his 70s or 80s. Trust us, it will make your heart skip a beat. Not just Arjun Kapoor, recently Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Varun Dhawan too shared the pictures of their older self.

Arjun Kapoor wrote, " Old age hit me like .. "

As soon as Arjun Kapoor shared the picture, it went viral. Millions of fans and followers gave an instant hit to the picture and dropped lovable comments on the same. Sister Janhvi Kapoor too left a comment as she is utterly surprised to see the transition. Arjun Kapoor is indeed looking like a handsome hunk in his old age version. Not just Janhvi Kapoor, many other Bollywood celebs left a comment to express their opinion on the same. Dia Mirza and Ayushmann Khurrana also dropped their comments seeing Arjun Kapoor's old age picture.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor leaves a comment on Arjun Kapoor's latest photo

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in India's Most Wanted. He will be next seen in Panipat which is set to release on December 6, 2019. The movie is based on the third battle of Panipat and features Kriti Sanon, Zeenat Aman and Padmini Kolhapure in important roles. The movie is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar.

Recently, Malaika Arora has made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor official, however, they have not yet opened about their plans to get married.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan looks like a carbon copy of Anil Kapoor in this picture of his older self, check it out

Also Read: Pooja Batra marries Bollywood actor Nawab Shah, wedding pictures go viral

Click Here to Get Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here To Get Latest Trending News| Celebrity Pictures