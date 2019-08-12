Monday, August 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Arjun Kapoor's protective arm around Malaika Arora is winning hearts all over the internet- Watch video

Arjun Kapoor's protective arm around Malaika Arora is winning hearts all over the internet- Watch video

Arjun Kapoor along with the leading lady of his life, Malaika Arora is back from Australia. The couple was spotted at the airport together. While the fans go frenzy in taking selfies with the actors, Arjun Kapoor wraps Malaika Arora in his protective arm.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 12, 2019 20:49 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Arjun Kapoor's protective arm around Malaika Arora is winning hearts all over the internet- Watch video

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been much in the news ever since they have openly accepted their relationship. After Malaika Arora's divorce, there were many speculations around Arjun's relationship with Malaika. However, after keeping quiet for a long time, the duo finally accepted their relationship out in open. Ever since then, they are seen making public appearances together, on vacations, dinner dates, etc. Recently, the couple was spotted at the airport after they were returning from Australia.

While Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora stepped out of the airport fans went frenzy seeing them. They rushed to click selfies. Arjun Kapoor, being a protective boyfriend, lays his arm around Malaika Arora as she got stuck in the crowd. The video goes viral on the web and the netizens are going crazy seeing Arjun Kapoor's love and care for Malaika Arora. He surely deserves respect for the lovely gesture.

View this post on Instagram

#arjunkapoor protective towards #malaikaarora ❤😍 @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

In an interview recently, Arjun Kapoor was asked about marrying Malaika Arora. He said, “I’m not getting married. I understand why there are speculations. Because in my own house people would ask ‘tu shaadi kab kar raha hai’? It’s a very organic Indian question. If you’re with someone for even three days, the marriage question pops up. ‘Shaadi karlo, tumhari umar ho gayi hai, abhi kitna sochoge?’ 33, for most people in India, is great age to get married, but not for me. I still have time. If I’ve not hidden my relationship, why will I hide my marriage yaar?”

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor saves Malaika Arora from flirty Karan Tacker

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click here for Latest Lifestyle Updates

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDream Girl Trailer out: Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha’s comedy-drama will leave you ROFL-ing Next Story  