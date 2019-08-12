Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Kapoor's protective arm around Malaika Arora is winning hearts all over the internet- Watch video

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been much in the news ever since they have openly accepted their relationship. After Malaika Arora's divorce, there were many speculations around Arjun's relationship with Malaika. However, after keeping quiet for a long time, the duo finally accepted their relationship out in open. Ever since then, they are seen making public appearances together, on vacations, dinner dates, etc. Recently, the couple was spotted at the airport after they were returning from Australia.

While Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora stepped out of the airport fans went frenzy seeing them. They rushed to click selfies. Arjun Kapoor, being a protective boyfriend, lays his arm around Malaika Arora as she got stuck in the crowd. The video goes viral on the web and the netizens are going crazy seeing Arjun Kapoor's love and care for Malaika Arora. He surely deserves respect for the lovely gesture.

In an interview recently, Arjun Kapoor was asked about marrying Malaika Arora. He said, “I’m not getting married. I understand why there are speculations. Because in my own house people would ask ‘tu shaadi kab kar raha hai’? It’s a very organic Indian question. If you’re with someone for even three days, the marriage question pops up. ‘Shaadi karlo, tumhari umar ho gayi hai, abhi kitna sochoge?’ 33, for most people in India, is great age to get married, but not for me. I still have time. If I’ve not hidden my relationship, why will I hide my marriage yaar?”

