Anushka Sharma's 'little me' photos and we can't decide her which mood we are loving the most

Anushka Sharma shares her childhood photos

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma made internet unanimously go 'aww' by sharing her childhood photos. The actress took to Instagram to share three photos from her childhood days and we have to say, she looks like a pumpkin pie. She wrote ''लिटिल मी'', alongside all the photos. Have a look:

We can see little Miss Anushka's three moods in her throwback photos. In the first photo, Anushka is enjoying ice cream with mischievous expression. Her braided look is too adorable to ignore.

In the second photo, cutie pie Anushka can be seen flashing her wide smile as she looks into the camera. Virat Kohli also went all hearts for this photo. In the third and last photo, wearing a peach sweater, Anushka looks quite serious while comfortably tucked under a blanket.

Several celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kubbra Sait, Dia Mirza, Zareen Khan dropped comments on her childhood pictures.

Earlier, Anushka shared her vacation photos in which she is seen frolicking in the water. Donning a colourblocked bikini with a messy bun and minimum accessories, the actress perfectly defined the meaning of natural beauty. Anushka Sharma is a water baby in these pictures. Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif react.

On the professional front, Anushka hasn't announced her next project yet after her last film Zero tanked at the box office. The 2018 movie directed by Aanand L Rai also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.