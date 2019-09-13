Friday, September 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Anushka Sharma's 'little me' photos and we can't decide her which mood we are loving the most

Anushka Sharma's 'little me' photos and we can't decide her which mood we are loving the most

Anushka Sharma shares her 'mini-me' photos and we just can't stop going aww.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 13, 2019 17:24 IST
Representative News Image

Anushka Sharma shares her childhood photos

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma made internet unanimously go 'aww' by sharing her childhood photos. The actress took to Instagram to share three photos from her childhood days and we have to say, she looks like a pumpkin pie. She wrote ''लिटिल मी'', alongside all the photos. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram

लिटिल मी

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

View this post on Instagram

लिटिल मी

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

View this post on Instagram

लिटिल मी

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

We can see little Miss Anushka's three moods in her throwback photos. In the first photo, Anushka is enjoying ice cream with mischievous expression. Her braided look is too adorable to ignore.

In the second photo, cutie pie Anushka can be seen flashing her wide smile as she looks into the camera. Virat Kohli also went all hearts for this photo. In the third and last photo, wearing a peach sweater, Anushka looks quite serious while comfortably tucked under a blanket.

Several celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kubbra Sait, Dia Mirza, Zareen Khan dropped comments on her childhood pictures.

India Tv - Anushka Sharma shares photo on Instagram

Anushka Sharma shares photo on Instagram

India Tv - Anushka Sharma shares her three childhood photos

Anushka Sharma shares her three childhood photos

India Tv - Celebrities dropped comments on Anushka Sharma's photos.

Celebrities dropped comments on Anushka Sharma's photos.

Earlier, Anushka shared her vacation photos in which she is seen frolicking in the water. Donning a colourblocked bikini with a messy bun and minimum accessories, the actress perfectly defined the meaning of natural beauty. Anushka Sharma is a water baby in these pictures. Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif react.

On the professional front, Anushka hasn't announced her next project yet after her last film Zero tanked at the box office. The 2018 movie directed by Aanand L Rai also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

 

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryShonali Bose on directing Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is PInk: It was intimidating Next Story  