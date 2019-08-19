Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma feels 'sun kissed & blessed' as she poses in yellow swimwear. See Pic

It has been over a decade now since Anushka Sharma stepped in the Hindi film industry. The actress who entered in Bollywood with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi where she was seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan, instantly made a place in the hearts of her fans. Her innocent, simplicity and brilliant acting skills made her one of the top actresses in the industry in no time. Anushka Sharma is one actress who has managed to master street style. The lady, who can carry a voluminous ballroom gown with equal ease, has over the years enthralled fashion lovers with her take on casual wear. Today, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress has set the internet on fire with her latest Instagram post.

Posing in a fun bright coloured swimwear., Anushka Sharma painted a happy picture. "Sun kissed & blessed", the actress captioned the photo. Take a look:

Anushka Sharma, who got married to Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli on December 11, 2017, recently reacted to her pregnancy rumors in a recent interview saying, “An actress gets married and the next thing they talk about it is, Is she pregnant? When she’s dating it’s like, Shaadi karne wale hai ki nahi? It’s crude. You should allow people to live their life. What’s the need to jump the gun? Then put someone in a position where they end up clarifying unnecessarily. What irks me is the clarification part. Do I need to clarify? Nahi! But then that’s how it is."

She continued, "Any actress, who gets married... sabke baare mein they’ve said something. Someone could be wearing clothes that are loose. That’s because they’re trendy. But they’re said to be pregnant. It’s like a monkey on your back. You can’t do anything about it. You just ignore it."

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero which failed to bring in numbers. When asked about the reason that she hasn’t announced any Bollywood film after Zero, Anushka said, "I wanted to take a couple of months off after Zero. After I got married, it was like a whirlwind. I was back on the sets shooting for Sui Dhaaga: Made in India and later Zero. I was just working back to back. Whatever time I’d get, I'd try to balance and meet Virat. But I was feeling too worked up."

