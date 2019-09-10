Anurag Kashyap birthday: Ex-wife Kalki Koechlin, girlfriend Shubhra Shetty extend warm wishes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anurag Kashyap birthday: Ex-wife Kalki Koechlin, girlfriend Subhra Shetty extend warm wishes

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap turned 47 on Tuesday. The maverick filmmaker received many quirky wishes on his birthday but no one could beat his ex-wife Kalki Koechlin's and girlfriend Subhra Shetty's wishes for him.

Ex-wife Kalki shared a clip art of assault rifle AK-47 shooting out colours and compared ex-hubby Anurag to the deadly weapon. She wrote alongside, “Happy birthday AK-47. May you keep shooting wild and colourful films for very many years..." The actress spilled her creativity in the post, admiring the Gangs of Wasseypur helmer in the most unique way. A number of wellwishers may have poured their wishes for the director but Kalki's post remains the most different and unique.

Meanwhile, the Sacred Games director engaged in an Instagram banter with girlfriend Shubhra Shetty, who wished him with a funny reference to his age.

She wrote on her Instagram story, "You have lived 17,166 days. Keep going." Anurag posted an Instagram story in reply, saying, "Thank you. And since you have lived only 9,547 days, so don't even compete."

Shubhra, 26, was an associate at Anurag's now defunct production house Phantom Films. While Anurag was first photographed with Shubhra in 2015, it was only in a 2018 interview that he first admitted to being in a relationship. "I'm in a relationship after a long time. I don't believe it is anybody's business to know. Everyone needs to be in love at some stage or the other. I love the emotion of love. Even at 90, I'll be in love," he had said, as per India Today.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page