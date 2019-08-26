Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anupam Kher wishes wife Kirron Kher on 34th wedding anniversary, shares their wedding picture

Anupam Kher, the veteran actor of Bollywood known for his roles in movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Saaransh, Special 26, A Wednesday and many more shares a throwback picture of his wedding with Kirron Kher. It's been 34 successful years of their marriage and the couple looks as adorable as ever. Anupam Kher took to his Instagram account to share the wedding picture and wrote a beautiful caption for beloved wife Kirron Kher. He wrote,"‪Dearest Kirron!!! Happy 34th wedding anniversary!! Bahut lamba waqt zindagi ka saath mei tay kiya hai humne. 34 saal guzar gaye lekin lagta hai Jaise kal ki he baat hai. I have loved the lived quality of our lives together. सालगिरह मुबारक @kirronkhermp #Pushkar #Dulari #Raju ‬"

Anupam Kher can be seen with wife Kirron Kher in the good old times. Anupam Kher's brother Raju Kher and mother Dulari can also be seen in the picture. The couple got married in 1985 and got blessed with one son Sikander Kher.

Anupam Kher is often seen extending support to Politician wife Kirron Kher and tries to walk shoulder to shoulder with her. Kirron Kher is one of the renowned politcain of Bharatiya Janata Party. AnupamKher was seen helping his wife during the campaign of Lok Sabha elections 2019. The couple was seen together in movies like Veer Zara, Total Siyaapa, Rag de Basanti.

Recently, while Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh have been in New York for Rishi's cancer treatment, Anupam extended great support to the couple. He was often seen dining with them and strengthening the good old bond.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor dines with 'chef supreme' Vikas Khanna

Click here to get latest Bollywood News| Lifestyle Updates

Click here to get latest Celebrity News| Celebrity Photos