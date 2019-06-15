Saturday, June 15, 2019
     
Anupam Kher is all praises for his favourite actress Anushka Sharma. See picture

Anupam Kher bumped into Anushka Sharma in London. The actress flew to the UK to cheer for her husband Virat Kohli during India vs Pakistan match on Sunday. 

New Delhi Published on: June 15, 2019 13:22 IST
Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently had a chit-chat session with his favourite actress Anushka Sharma in London. Kher on Friday took to the social media to share a glimpse of his meeting with Sharma, who is currently in London to support her husband and India cricket captain Virat Kohli during the ongoing World Cup.
 
"It was so wonderful to meet one of my favourites Anushka in London. We haven't worked much together but I have always admired her for her work and her cool attitude," Kher wrote along with a photograph in which he was seen posing with the actress. 
 
 
Kher said they bonded over "films, power of failure, army life and of course, our favourite Virat Kohli". 
 
The two have worked together in movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Badmaash Company. 
 
On the work front, Anupam Kher will be next seen in One Day: Justice Delivered while Anushka Sharma has not signed any film yet. She was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero. She is currently in London to root for her husband Virat Kohli during team India's World Cup 2019 match against Pakistan. 

