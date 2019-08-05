Anupam Kher on 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Kaun: Film changed concept of marriages in India

As Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! completed a silver jubilee in the Hindi film industry on Monday, veteran actor Anupam Kher congratulated the entire cast and crew and said that the film changed the concept of marriages in the country.
"Congratulations to Rajshri, Sooraj Barjataya and everyone associated (including me) with the iconic 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' for completing 25 years. The film, apart from celebrating goodness, also changed the concept of marriages in India forever," Anupam tweeted.
Congratulations to @rajshri, #SoorajBarjataya and everyone associated (including me) with the iconic #HumAapKeHainKoun for completing 25years. The film apart from celebrating goodness, also changed the concept of marriages in India forever.😍🙏 #25YearsOfHumAapKeHainKoun pic.twitter.com/q0HdWQRfEY— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 5, 2019
"Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" was directed by Sooraj Barjatya. It stars Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in pivotal roles.
The film celebrates Indian wedding traditions by relating the story of a married couple and the relationship between their families. It is a story about sacrificing ones love for one's family. The film also stars Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, and Alok Nath.
Actress Renuka Shahane thanked Barjatya for giving her a once in a lifetime role in a once in a lifetime film. "Gratitude to Sooraj Barjatyaji Rajshri for giving me a once in a lifetime role in a once in a lifetime film. Thank you to the ever-increasing audience of cinema-goers for showering their love and blessings on this big-hearted family film 25 years of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!'," she wrote.
#HAHK25Yrs With great humility and gratitude I thank #SoorajBarjatya and #RajshriProductions for giving me this once in a lifetime role in a once in a lifetime movie. I am forever grateful to the late Raj Babuji and Sudhaji for their kindness & compassion. I would like to thank our company make up person Jayanti dada, Production in charge P K Guptaji and Art Director Bijon Das Gupta for suggesting my name to Soorajji for this role. I would like to thank all my co-actors. I miss Reema tai, Laxmikant & Ajit Vachhaniji. I thank our DOP late Rajan Kinagiji, editor Mukhtar Ahmed sir, Music Directors Raamlaxman ji. I want to specially thank late Mani aunty ( Rabadi) for making my beautiful costumes. I'd like to thank the direction assistants who were so wonderful, Joshiji, Vinay, Nabh Kumar Raju. I'd like to thank Jayanti dad's make up assistant Pappu who later became my personal make-up man and my hair stylist Jenny who are still with me in all these 25 years. I would like to thank the audiences for continuing to love this sweet film and to continue showering their blessings for making HAHK 25 not out. Spread love and joy and that warm fuzzy family-wala feeling 😊🙏🏽❤😊🙏🏽❤😊🙏🏽❤😊🙏🏽❤😊🙏🏽❤😊🙏🏽❤😊🙏🏽❤