Anupam Kher on 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Kaun: Film changed concept of marriages in India

As Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! completed a silver jubilee in the Hindi film industry on Monday, veteran actor Anupam Kher congratulated the entire cast and crew and said that the film changed the concept of marriages in the country.

"Congratulations to Rajshri, Sooraj Barjataya and everyone associated (including me) with the iconic 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' for completing 25 years. The film, apart from celebrating goodness, also changed the concept of marriages in India forever," Anupam tweeted.

Congratulations to @rajshri, #SoorajBarjataya and everyone associated (including me) with the iconic #HumAapKeHainKoun for completing 25years. The film apart from celebrating goodness, also changed the concept of marriages in India forever.😍🙏 #25YearsOfHumAapKeHainKoun pic.twitter.com/q0HdWQRfEY — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 5, 2019

"Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" was directed by Sooraj Barjatya. It stars Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in pivotal roles.

The film celebrates Indian wedding traditions by relating the story of a married couple and the relationship between their families. It is a story about sacrificing ones love for one's family. The film also stars Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, and Alok Nath.

Actress Renuka Shahane thanked Barjatya for giving her a once in a lifetime role in a once in a lifetime film. "Gratitude to Sooraj Barjatyaji Rajshri for giving me a once in a lifetime role in a once in a lifetime film. Thank you to the ever-increasing audience of cinema-goers for showering their love and blessings on this big-hearted family film 25 years of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!'," she wrote.