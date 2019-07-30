Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anil Kapoor wishes son-in-law Anand Ahuja Happy Birthday in this heartfelt post

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who was last seen in the multi-starrer Total Dhamaal, has taken to social media to wish son-in-law a very happy birthday. The Jhakaas actor and daughter Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja are known to share a cordial relationship and, the duo is often spotted together at parties and other events. So, on the special occasion of his son-in-law's birthday, Anil Kapoor left no stone unturned to extend warm wishes in an emotional Instagram post.

"From the day that you came into our lives, you have made our hearts, home and lives happier @anandahuja! Thank you for giving @kapoor.sunita & me so many reasons to be thankful and proud of you every single day! Happy Birthday beta! We love you with all our hearts", said Anil Kapoor while some pictures of Anand Ahuja.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor's elder sister Rhea Kapoor also wished Anand Ahuja on his birthday.

Anil Kapoor, who is refusing to age, was seen twinning with Anand Ahuja. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor posted the picture on Twitter and wrote, "Boys Day Out! Subtle, no? Calling myself one of the boys?!"

Earlier, talking about his son-in-law Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor said, "It is not my place to speak about Anand, that is entirely Sonam’s prerogative and I have not known her to speak about her personal life. All I can say is that Anand and I are both private people and the bond we share is too personal for me to discuss with the media"

