Angad Bedi and wife Neha Dhupia pick Maldives for actress birthday vacation, check video

Angad Bedi and wife Neha Dhupia pick Maldives for actress birthday vacation

Actress Neha Dhupia will turn a year older on August 27, and to celebrate her birthday, she and husband-actor Angad Bedi chose Maldives as their vacation destination. "I am looking forward to some down time with Neha and Mehr (their daughter). It's Neha's birthday on 27th. This trip is special because we went to Maldives for our honeymoon and now this is the first time we are going together with Mehr," said Angad.

"The past few months have been very hectic so I'm glad we are taking this trip together. On a personal front, these past two years, it's been a golden period for me. Professionally too, work has been constant and I have never been busier. I cherish our time together even more and make it a point to take these breaks because what else do we work for, if not family," he added.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi keep giving glimpses of their little daughter on their social media. Recently, on the occasion of their daughter Mehr’s eighth birthday, Neha and Angad decided to share their special moments with their daughter with the world. They shared adorable posts of her on Instagram. While the duo didn’t reveale their little munchkin’s face, they shared a picture in which Mehr can be seen sitting on the bed and playing with her toys. The picture is taken from the back and undoubtedly she looks adorable. Neha shred the photo saying, “8 months with our little miss sunshine.” Angad Bedi also reposted the picture on his timeline and treated his fans with his special memories. Check out-

On the work front, Angad Bedi will be next seen in The Zoya Factor, The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati, Inside Edge 2 and Kargil Girl in his kitty. On the other hand, Neha Dhupia was recently seen on the adventure based reality show Roadies Real Heroes.

