Ananya Panday’s fangirl moment with Varun Dhawan at Sonam Kapoor’s birthday bash. Check inside pictures, videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ananya Panday’s fangirl moment with Varun Dhawan from Sonam Kapoor’s birthday bash

Ananya Panday, who has announced her love for Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan earlier, had the best fangirl moment with her favorite actor at Sonam Kapoor’s birthday bash on Sunday. From Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar to Bollywood millennials Janhvi , Khushi, Ananya and Shanaya, stars galore at Sonam Kapoor’s residence to enjoy her birthday bash. While fans were eagerly waiting for all the inside scoops from the starry evening, king of social media Karan Johar shared a number of pictures from the party and left fans excited. Interestingly, KJo shared his Student Of The Year 2 star Ananya Panday’s fan girl moment with Varun Dhawan as well.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar shared a selfie of Ananya Panday and Varun Dhawan and wrote, ‘Fangirling!’. Later, Ananya Panday also shared the same picture on her Instagram story and wrote ‘forever favorite’ tagging Varun Dhawan. Earlier in an interview, Ananya also revealed that she would choose Varun Dhawan if she had to do a steamy scene with an actor. She added, "I find Varun very hot." Check out their picture here-

Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Meheep Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan and others are continuously flooding their Instagram stories with pictures and videos from Sonam Kapoor’s birthday bash. In one of the pictures, Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya and Ananya are seen posing for the camera and KJo titled it as ‘Millenials’. In another picture, Karisma Kapoor is seen kissing the birthday girl Sonam, Even Malaika Arora, rumoured girlfriend of Arjun Kapoor, is also seen posing with the birthday girl in another picture. Check out all the inside pictures and videos from Sonam Kapoor’s birthday celebrations here-

Inside pictures from Sonam Kapoor's birthday bash

Inside pictures from Sonam Kapoor's birthday bash

Inside pictures from Sonam Kapoor's birthday bash

Inside pictures from Sonam Kapoor's birthday bash

Inside pictures from Sonam Kapoor's birthday bash

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga along with father Anil Kapoor. The actress is now gearing up for her next film called The Zoya Factor.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page