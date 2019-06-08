Ananya Panday shares pictures of university documents after being trolled for faking admission to USC

Remember the high volatage drama that took place a couple of weeks ago involving Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya Panday? It happened after Ananya's mom Bhavana Panday shared the news of her daughter's admission to University of Southern California. Later, few girls on Instagram girls claimed to be Ananya Panday's classmates and alleged that the actress never applied to the university let alone getting accepted. They even shared screenshots which showed Ananya asking them to pull down the story and apologising to them. It now turns out that those girls had produced fake screenshots since Ananya Panday shared the pictures admission documents from USC. On Saturday, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress shared the pictures of her admission documents bearing her name, on Instagram and wrote a lengthy note.

She wrote, "I didn’t want to do this. I didn’t feel like I needed to explain myself to anyone, but the rumours that I faked my admission at USC have been doing the rounds for a while now. They've been getting out of hand, and it’s even more unfair and sad that my family and friends have to go through this. As I've stated earlier, I was accepted by Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at USC for a major in Communication in the Spring 2018 semester. But since I was shooting for my first film and the release date later got pushed, I had to request for a deferral (which means postponing my admission) twice - first to Fall 2018 and later to Fall 2019, both of which they gracefully agreed to do. In my case, I could only defer my admission two times so I will not be attending university (for now), since I’ve decided to pursue my career in acting. As for the people who have been trying to pull me down with these accusations, I would like to send you all lots of love, peace and positivity. And would also like to say that even though they’re claiming to be my classmates (nameless and faceless) - I'm sure they aren’t because I’ve grown up with the people I went to school with and they would never do something like that. It's never okay to bully anyone - creating fake conversations, stories and screenshots is very dangerous and can seriously damage people’s lives. So please be loving, positive and kind. (PS - my father’s real name is Suyash and I blurred out my address for security reasons)

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is her best friend Janhvi Kapoor's brother, commented on the picture, "Ur friends & family know the truth n that’s all that should matter... Haters gonna hate broooo !!! Aage badho life mein..."

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan. She will be playing the character who is older than her real age. She was last seen in Student of the Year which tanked at the box office. Ananya Panday is Bollywood actor Chunky Panday's daughter.