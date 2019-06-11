Amitabh Bachchan Twitter Account Hacked: Mumbai Police initiates probe, details inside

Amitabh Bachchan Twitter Hacked: Mumbai Police initiates probe, details inside

Amitabh Bachchan’s fans were in deep distress after the actor’s account got hacked late night on Monday. Immediately after taking over the megastar’s account, the hackers pinned a tweet saying, "This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Armny +++" This raised a storm on the internet with fans reacting to it from all directions.

Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that they have informed Maharashtra Cyber about Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter handle being hacked allegedly by 'pro-Pakistan' Turkish hacker group, Ayyildiz Tim. Public Relation Officer (PRO) of Mumbai Police maintained that the matter is under investigation. "We have informed our cyber unit and Maharashtra Cyber about the hacked Twitter account of Amitabh Bachchan. They are investigating the matter. Further updates awaited," the PRO said.

Amitabh Bachchan Twitter Hacked Row

The hackers praised and displayed their friendly relations with Pakistan while slamming India for alleged attacks on Muslims during the holy month of Ramzan. The hackers also changed Big B's Twitter bio saying, "Actor ... well at least some are STILL saying so !! Love Pakistan." Not just this but they also changed the display picture of Bachchan to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The hackers posted photographs of the Pakistan and Turkish flags with a tweet saying, "The Indian State, who mercilessly attacks the Muslims fasting in the month of Ramadan, is attacking the Ummah Muhammad in this age! Indian Muslims are entrusted to us by Abdulhamid."

Amitabh Bachchan Twitter Hacked Row

However, within an hour, the tweets from his account were deleted and the display picture and cover photo were removed. The account also showed his original bio. The Bollywood superstar, who regularly takes to Twitter to stay connected with his fans has a staggering 37.4 million followers on the social networking site.

Amitabh Bachchan Twitter Hacked Row

On the related note, the same group had previously hacked Twitter accounts of actors Shahid Kapoor and Anupam Kher among others.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account remains hacked, bio replaced with Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem

(With ANI and PTI inputs)